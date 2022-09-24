Hampson isn't starting Saturday against the Padres, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Hampson hasn't seen much playing time recently and will head to the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Alan Trejo is starting at the keystone and batting sixth.
