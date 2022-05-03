The Rockies activated Hampson (hand) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Hampson's return from the IL was foreshadowed Sunday, when the Rockies demoted Alan Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque. Now that he's moved past the right hand injury that sidelined him for two weeks, Hampson is expected to fill a utility role for Colorado.
More News
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Shines on rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Expects to return Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Taking batting practice•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Taking reps at first base•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Shut down with hand injury•
-
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: One start through four games•