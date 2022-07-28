Hampson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Hampson had started the previous four games and went 5-for-14 with a pair of extra-base hits, a walk and a stolen base, but the Rockies don't look to have an everyday role available for him with Connor Joe's (general soreness) return to the lineup putting the team back at full strength. Expect the 27-year-old to function as a super-utility man moving forward, with most of his starting opportunities coming versus left-handed pitching.