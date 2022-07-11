Hampson will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hampson has seen the majority of his time in the infield this season and started at shortstop the past two games while Jose Iglesias (head) was out of the lineup, but he'll get a look in the outfield Monday following Kris Bryant's (personal) placement on the paternity list. After going 2-for-9 with a pair of doubles, two RBI, a run and a stolen base during the Rockies' series in Arizona over the weekend, Hampson will get a chance to build on that performance as Colorado begins a seven-game homestand to close out its first-half schedule.