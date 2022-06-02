Hampson went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Hampson was out of the lineup for the first game Wednesday, but he started in center field and hit eighth in the latter contest. He did all of his damage in the fifth inning, recording a two-RBI double while also coming around to score. Hampson has received inconsistent playing time even with Kris Bryant (back) sidelined, and he figures to continue to split time with Sam Hilliard as Colorado's fourth outfielder.