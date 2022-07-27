Hampson will start in center field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Hampson will stay in the starting nine for the fourth straight contest at his third different position, this time filling in in center for a resting Randal Grichuk. The 27-year-old has earned the extra playing time by going 5-for-10 with a pair of extra-base hits, a walk, a stolen base and two runs over the past three contests, but the Rockies may prefer to limit Hampson's starting opportunities to mostly against left-handed pitching once the team is back to full strength.