The Rockies reinstated Hampson (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth in the Rockies' series finale with the Padres.

Infielder Alan Trejo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Hampson, while reliever Tyler Kinley (elbow) was transferred from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL to create room on the 40-man roster. Hampson, who was away from the Rockies for only a few days while waiting to clear COVID-19-related protocols, should settle back into a utility role with the big club.