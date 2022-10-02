Hampson logged his 12th stolen base of the season as a pinch runner in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Hampson ran for Brendan Rodgers in the eighth inning and stole second, but he was left on base. The steal was Hampson's fifth since the start of September. The 27-year-old has slipped into a utility role off the bench lately as Alan Trejo has commanded more playing time. Hampson is slashing just .214/.292/.313 through 219 plate appearances this season.