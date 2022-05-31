Hampson went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 7-1 win over the Marlins.

It was the first multi-hit performance of the season for Hampson, who came into Monday with a miserable .161/.257/.290 slash line through 35 plate appearances in May after a hand injury cost him most of April. The 27-year-old is just trying to push his way back into the starting lineup on a regular basis right now, and he'll need more games like Monday's to do it.