The Rockies placed Hampson on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a bruised right hand.

Provided that follow-up tests on Hampson's hand don't reveal any fractured bones, he should be in store for a minimum-length stay on the IL or close to it. The 27-year-old had seen limited action as a utility player through the Rockies' first eight games, making only three starts while recording one hit and two walks over 12 plate appearances.