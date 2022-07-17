Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Though he enters Sunday with an active seven-game hitting streak, Hampson will find himself on the bench for the third game in a row to close out the Rockies' first-half schedule. Now that Kris Bryant has returned from the paternity list and with C.J. Cron having overcome a recent wrist injury, the Rockies don't look like they'll have an everyday spot in the infield or outfield available for Hampson.