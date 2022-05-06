Hampson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Nationals.

Hampson drew his first start since returning from a hand injury, entering the lineup at shortstop in place of Jose Iglesias. He took advantage of the opportunity by smacking a three-run home run in the second inning. It was Hampson's first long ball of the season, though he's managed only 12 plate appearances. Hampson doesn't appear to have a clear path to playing time for the time being, particularly with Brendan Rodgers heating up at the plate.

