Hampson went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 13-2 win over the Pirates.

Hampson had started six straight games in a row, going 6-for-21 (.286) in that span before hitting the bench Friday. He would end up playing about half of the game, as Jose Iglesias exited the contest with neck stiffness at the start of the fifth inning. Hampson went on to extend his hitting streak to seven contests, with the surge lifting his season slash line to .241/.320/.366 in 127 plate appearances. He's added five stolen bases, two home runs, 12 RBI and 21 runs scored across 45 games.