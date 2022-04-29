Hampson (hand) has started to take batting practice and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Hampson began work in the batting cage Tuesday and planned to take batting practice on the field the following day. He reportedly needed to repeat that type of work a few more times before going on a rehab assignment. That said, reports suggest that Hampson is making progress, but his return is not imminent.
