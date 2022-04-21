Prior to landing on the injured list, Hampson (hand) was taking reps at first base, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hampson already boasts plenty of versatility, as the only positions he's failed to play at the major-league level are first base and right field. C.J. Cron currently occupies the starting job at first base and has started the season in productive fashion. However, Hampson could replace Cron as a pinch runner late in games, in which case he may also need to be able to field the position. For now, Hampson will have to focus on recovering from a bruise on his hand, but he should serve a super-utility role once activated.