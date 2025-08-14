Goodman went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Goodman began the game on the bench but pinch-hit in the ninth inning with the Rockies down by one. He delivered his 24th home run of the season to put Colorado up for good, and he now has seven home runs across 20 games since the All-Star break. Goodman is in the midst of a breakout campaign, as he now owns a .251 ISO and .362 wOBA across 427 plate appearances.