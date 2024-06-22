Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Nationals.
Goodman was in the lineup for the sixth time in the last seven games -- three of which have come at catcher -- due to the absences of Elias Diaz (calf) and Charlie Blackmon (hamstring). He's gone for 7-for-25 in that span while also popping four homers. Neither Blackmon nor Diaz have a clear timeline to return, meaning Goodman should continue to have fantasy value, particularly if he can gain catcher eligibility.
