Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Grabbing day off Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rangers.
The Rockies are wrapping up their series against the Rangers with a day game, so Goodman will get some rest after starting each of the last six contests. The Rockies will go with Brett Sullivan at catcher and in the No. 9 spot in the batting order.
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