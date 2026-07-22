Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Launches game-winning homer

Goodman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a double Tuesday in an 8-7 victory versus Washington.

Goodman snapped a 7-7 tie with a solo blast in the eighth inning, producing what ended up being the winning run. The All-Star catcher has five hits in 16 at-bats since the midseason break, with all five knocks (four homers and a double) going for extra bases. Goodman's homer Tuesday was his 31st of the season in his 94th game, tying the career-high mark he established over 144 contests last year.