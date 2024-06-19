Goodman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Goodman started each of the last four games -- two at designated hitter, two at catcher -- and went 6-for-17 with three home runs and one double, but he hasn't quite seized hold of an everyday role just yet. Jacob Stallings remains the Rockies' No. 1 catcher while Elias Diaz (calf) is on the shelf, and Charlie Blackmon and Elehuris Montero are also expected to factor into the mix at DH until Kris Bryant (oblique) returns from the injured list. Goodman may need to turn in a few more quality performances at the plate in his subsequent starts before the Rockies make him a fixture in the lineup.