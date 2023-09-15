Goodman isn't in the Rockies' lineup Friday against San Francisco, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Goodman was absent from Colorado's lineup before Thursday's game was rained out, and he'll remain on the bench when the series officially begins Friday. Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Charlie Blackmon will make up the Rockies' outfield while Goodman sits.
