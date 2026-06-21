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Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Resting up Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Goodman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

The Rockies often keep Goodman in the lineup at designated hitter for day games after he catches the night before, but he'll receive a proper rest day Sunday in what will mark his first absence from the starting nine since May 24. Though Goodman went 0-for-8 in the first two games of the series, he's still trending toward receiving his second straight All-Star nod while he continues to lead all qualified catchers in home runs (19), runs (36) and stolen bases (five).

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