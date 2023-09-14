Goodman isn't in the Rockies' lineup Thursday against the Giants, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.
Goodman will take a seat Thursday after going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts Wednesday against the Cubs. Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Charlie Blackmon will make up Colorado's outfield while Goodman rests.
More News
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Remains productive•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Wraps up strong homestand•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Quick start to big-league career•
-
Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Called up for MLB debut•