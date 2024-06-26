Share Video

Goodman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Goodman is on the bench Wednesday, but he seems to have settling into a near-everyday role of late while moving between designated hitter and catcher. He had started in nine of the Rockies' previous 10 games, going 10-for-37 with five home runs, one double, 10 RBI and seven runs over that stretch.

