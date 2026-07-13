Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rockies' Jake McCarthy: Hits inside-the-park homer Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McCarthy went 1-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's loss to San Francisco.

McCarthy provided Colorado's lone run with a thrilling inside-the-park homer to open the first inning. After drawing a walk in the eighth inning, the speedy outfielder stole second base for his 15th swipe of the season. The 28-year-old is hitting .311/.392/.667 with four homers, 16 RBI, eight runs and two stolen bases through 12 games in July. McCarthy has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2026, slashing .301/.347/.516 with 10 homers, 53 RBI, 39 runs and 15 stolen bases across 83 appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!