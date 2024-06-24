Beeks (4-4) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits with a strikeout across one inning

Beeks was given his first save opportunity since June 5, but couldn't come through for his seventh save of the campaign. Colorado led 1-0 heading into the ninth inning, but Beeks yielded an RBI double to Lane Thomas that plated CJ Abrams - who advanced to second on a wild pitch - before allowing Thomas to steal third and score on a two-out single by Joey Meneses. Although Beeks is 6-for-11 on save chances, he owns a 3.76 ERA and should still be in the mix with Tyler Kinley for saves as part of a shaky Rockies bullpen.