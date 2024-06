Beeks (3-3) threw a scoreless ninth inning while allowing one hit and striking out one to earn the win Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Beeks entered the game with the score knotted at 6-6. He delivered his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance, and in that span he has three holds and a win. Given the Rockies' struggles to find a reliable closer this season, Beeks may get a second look in the role.