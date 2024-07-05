Beeks picked up the save in a win over the Brewers on Thursday, hurling 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one.

Beeks relieved Tyler Kinley with two outs and two on in the eighth and got Garrett Mitchell to go down on strikes to escape the jam. The lefty returned for the ninth and went 1-2-3 through the top of Milwaukee's lineup to secure his seventh save of the season and his first since May 31 against the Dodgers. Beeks has not allowed an earned run in either of his last three appearances, while also posting at least one strikeout in each of those outings.