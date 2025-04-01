The Rockies placed Criswell (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Criswell is slated to miss the entire 2025 season and likely the early part of the 2026 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery March 14. He'll likely be shifted to the 60-day IL later on in the season when Colorado needs to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for another player.
