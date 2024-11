The Rockies claimed Herget off waivers from the Cubs on Friday.

Herget has now gone from Atlanta to Chicago and now Colorado since September. The righty was one of the better relievers in the American League in 2022 with the Angels when he posted a 2.48 ERA and 0.91 WHIP while notching nine saves, but he has a 4.57 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over the last two seasons and has spent substantial time in the minors.