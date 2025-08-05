Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said Sunday that Herget will see more opportunities late in games after closer Seth Halvorsen (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Schaeffer tabbed Victor Vodnik and Juan Mejia as the main candidates to pick up saves while Halvorsen is out, but Herget will move up a rung in the bullpen pecking order and could serve as one of the Rockies' top setup men. The 31-year-old right-hander has covered 58.2 innings over his 39 appearances for Colorado this season, logging a 2.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB while collecting two holds.