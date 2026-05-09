The Rockies moved Herget (personal) to the bereavement/family medical emergency list Saturday.

Herget spent time on the paternity list in late April, and he's now going to be away from the team again while dealing with a personal matter. The parameters of the bereavement list required Herget to miss at least three, and no more than seven, games. Seth Halvorsen was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move to fill Herget's spot in Colorado's bullpen.