Rockies' Jordan Romano: Summoned to Colorado

The Rockies selected Romano's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Romano inked a minor-league contract with Colorado in early May and has since been throwing for Albuquerque. Over nine appearances with the Triple-A club, he posted a 4.15 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB with one save over 8.2 innings. Though Romano struggled to a 10.13 ERA and 2.12 WHIP at the outset of the season while with the Angels, he did log four saves (in six chances) and has registered 117 career regular-season major-league saves. As such, he could get an opportunity to finish games for a Colorado bullpen that doesn't currently have a clear-cut closer.