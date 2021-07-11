site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Jose Mujica: Sent back to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Jul 10, 2021
Mujica was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Mujica was recalled from Triple-A on July 3 but never made an appearance out of the Colorado bullpen. He'll return to Albuquerque for the time being and figures to be a candidate to rejoin the
Rockies some time later this season. More News
