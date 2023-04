Urena (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 2.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out zero.

Urena allowed a two-run homer in the first to Xander Bogaerts, and he gave up another two runs on a two-run double my Matt Carpenter. The right-hander threw 40-of-71 pitches for strikes, and did not fool the San Diego hitters throughout the outing. Urena is a tough sell for fantasy, but is scheduled to face a beatable Washington lineup Friday.