Urena took the loss Friday, allowing six runs -- four earned -- on seven hits and three walks with no strikeouts over 2.2 innings against the Nationals.

Urena gave up back-to-back homers to begin the start to Alex Call and Jeimer Candelario, and two more runs in the second and the third. He was hurt by his defense, but it's another rough outing for the right-hander that sees him fall to 0-2 with a 14.40 ERA. It goes without saying but Urena is not a recommend streaming option for his next scheduled start next week against the Cardinals.