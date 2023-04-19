Urena (0-3) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two to take the loss Tuesday against the Pirates.

Urena pitched effectively through three innings by limiting the Pirates to one run. However, he allowed a pair of doubles and a home run to the first three batters he faced in the fourth frame, ruining his performance. Urena has failed to work at least five innings in three of his four starts this season and has given up multiple homers in each of his last three outings. The result is a disastrous 9.82 ERA and 2.32 WHIP across 14.2 frames.