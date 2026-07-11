Rockies' Juan Mejia: Cleans up mess for save

Mejia retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Jordan Romano initially got the save chance, but he put four of the six batters he faced on base. Mejia inherited a bases-loaded situation and got Bryce Eldridge to ground out, ending the threat. This was Mejia's first save since May 18 versus the Rangers, and after some bumpy performances in late May and early June, he's seen his high-leverage opportunities decrease. The reliever has a 5.74 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB through 42.1 innings this season, and he's added four saves and six holds.