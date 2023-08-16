Profar (knee) will start in left field and bat second Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Profar missed two games after twisting his left knee in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers, but he's feeling well enough to return to action Wednesday. He and his Rockies teammates will be squaring off against right-hander Slade Cecconi.
