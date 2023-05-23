Profar went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Monday against Miami.

Profar doubled in his first at-bat and came around to score on a Kris Bryant double. He added a two-RBI double of his own in the seventh inning and now has multiple hits in four consecutive games -- two of which have come on the road. In that span, Profar has four RBI, three runs scored and three doubles. He still has a below-average.328 wOBA and 91 wRC+ for the season, but is hitting .308 with only a 12.3 percent strikeout rate across 16 games in May.