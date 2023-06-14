Profar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Profar appears to be receiving some routine maintenance for the series finale in Boston after he started in each of Colorado's last 12 games. Nolan Jones will take over leadoff duties for the Rockies on Wednesday while Randal Grichuk checks in for Profar in left field.
More News
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Four-hit effort in loss•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Two-RBI performance•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Four-game hitting streak•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Sitting out Friday•