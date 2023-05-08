Profar went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, one run scored and one RBI on Sunday against the Mets.

Profar returned to the leadoff spot for only the second time in his last 14 games, and he delivered an RBI double in the third inning before coming around to score in the same frame. Since losing his role as the primary leadoff hitter, Profar has gone a respectable 12-for-49 with six RBI and seven runs scored across 57 plate appearances. Even so, he has a disastrous 64 wRC+ and .289 wOBA across 30 games to begin the campaign.