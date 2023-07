Profar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Profar is 3-for-7 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run in the first two games against Oakland, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Randal Grichuk will start in the outfield from left to right.