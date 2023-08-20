Profar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to what appears to be a minor injury, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Though the report doesn't clarify the nature of Profar's injury and the Rockies haven't provided an explanation on the matter, Zahlmann relays that the 30-year-old may be getting maintenance for the second day in a row while he eases his way back from the twisted left knee that he suffered one week ago. Even if Profar hasn't suffered any setbacks with the knee and is cleared to play ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay, the Rockies may be prepared to move him into more of a part-time role. Profar is on an expiring deal and hasn't made a strong case to warrant everyday playing time on a rebuilding club, as he's slashing just .216/.290/.340 in 28 games since the All-Star break.