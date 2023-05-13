Profar went 2-for-4 with a double Friday against the Phillies.
Profar doubled in the sixth inning in what was otherwise a fairly unremarkable game. However, the effort continued Profar's positive play of late, as he now has multiple hits in three of his last five starts. In that span, he's gone 7-for-20 with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored. Profar was briefly dropped in the order against right-handed pitching, but he has hit second in three of his last four appearances against them.
