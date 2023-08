Profar went 3-for-5 with two runs scored Tuesday against the Padres.

Profar collected his fourth multi-hit effort in his last 10 games, during which he's also managed six runs scored and four RBI. Even though he's served as the Rockies' primary leadoff hitter for most of the season, Profar has little to offer in terms of fantasy value as he has only a .127 ISO with one stolen base across 413 plate appearances.