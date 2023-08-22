Profar (undisclosed) is back in the lineup Tuesday at Tampa Bay.
Profar was on the bench for the final two games of the Rockies' three-game weekend series against the White Sox while undergoing maintenance for an undisclosed injury. He will return in the DH role and bat seventh Tuesday versus the Rays and right-hander Zack Littell.
