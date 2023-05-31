Profar is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Randal Grichuk will start across the outfield with left-hander Tommy Henry on the mound for Arizona. The switch-hitting Profar has batted just .225/.304/.306 in 56 plate appearances this year versus southpaws.
