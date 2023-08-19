Profar isn't in the Rockies' lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
After collecting base hits in each of his last three games, Profar will get a breather Saturday. Nolan Jones, Brenton Doyle and Michael Toglia will man the Rockies' outfield while Profar sits.
More News
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Out again with knee injury•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Injury not considered serious•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Dealing with twisted left knee•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Exits with knee injury•
-
Rockies' Jurickson Profar: Takes seat Saturday•