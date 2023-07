Profar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against the Marlins.

Profar took Braxton Garrett deep in the second inning to tally his first home run since June 23. In that month, he's gotten on base at an impressive .368 clip, though that's come with only five total extra-base hits. Profar continues to serve as the Rockies' primary leadoff hitter, so his best path to potential fantasy value is runs scored.